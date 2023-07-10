Zdenek Llosa, Endorphina: “We are constantly working on new content for different markets”

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, spoke with Focus Gaming News about Endorphina’s plans for the future.

Endorphina has been providing unique and immersive games for over 10 years, reaching 27+ regulated markets, and is available in over 3000 various projects worldwide, as Zdenek stated in the interview.

Regarding iGB L!ve 2023, Zdenek expressed his excitement to meet current and potential partners, saying “This edition will be no exception and we can’t wait to meet everyone in our stand N50!”

How are you preparing for iGB Live and what do you expect from the fair?

iGB L!ve has a special place in our every-year roadmap. We always have so much fun meeting with current partners and reviewing our progress with each project we have, as meeting new potential partners interested in our slot content. This edition will be no exception and we can wait to meet everyone in our stand N50.

What products and technology are you going to exhibit at the show?

Being a B2B gaming provider for more than 10 years we are constantly working on new content for different markets. Our reach is now 27+ regulated markets and available in more than 3000 different projects around the globe.

We have recently certified our Bonus POP feature for a few markets such as Romania, Estonia, Lithuania and more to increase engagement with players as it was heavily requested by our partner operators.

The company has attended different expos in the last months, how was your experience meeting colleagues and visitors in different parts of the world?

Early this year we announced a heavy development across different regulated and emerging markets, we have been present in most of the igaming events this year in different continents, from receiving impressive awards from BSG, Affpapa among others to collaborating with local popular figures like we did last June in Peru at PGS.

Endorphina has recently announced a new partnership with Cbet, a gaming service provider based in Lithuania. What does this deal mean to the company?

Every new deal in a regulated market only shows the product works and players enjoy playing our games to be available in further operators within the same region. We have recently launched our games with Stoiximan in Greece and we cannot be happier with how well this launch has worked for us and we expect similar behaviour from our friend from Cbet.

Are you planning new partnerships for the next months?

Just to give you a grasp, we have recently announced several numbers of key partnerships across several markets. We have a good number of new operators listed to go live with our product in Italy such as Bgame, Macaowin, and Pixelo among others and that’s just for Italy.

Furthermore a huge appetite for our games in CZ after announcing our partnerships with Sazka, Fortuna, Grandwin and Forbescasino. We will be announcing exciting news on what’s to come next. For more information please visit our website www.endorphina.com