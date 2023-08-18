Empowering igaming success: SOFTSWISS attends SBC Barcelona

SOFTSWISS is set to unveil its cutting-edge product lineup at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, will attend the highly anticipated SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, scheduled for 19–21 September in Spain. The company is set to exhibit its cutting-edge product lineup, featuring a seamlessly integrated ecosystem for the igaming industry, at stand CG58.

At the heart of the SOFTSWISS presence at the event beats a vibrant and creative concept that reshapes the perception of iGaming success. Drawing inspiration from the visionary spirit of Salvador Dali and other iconic Spanish artists, symbolic of the host country’s culture, SOFTSWISS envisions its innovative solutions as modern industry classics, encapsulating the essence of timeless excellence. With the slogan ‘Make your business a classic’, SOFTSWISS experts welcome industry stakeholders to explore the transformative potential of the company’s suite of solutions.

Shining a spotlight on the SOFTSWISS participation in SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, Olga Resiga, Chief Business Development Officer at SOFTSWISS, notes: “Being a part of this event is a great opportunity for us to engage with both existing and potential clients. Our goal is to equip operators with tools to forge enduring success stories within the iGaming sector. Our extensive suite of products creates an unparalleled ecosystem that enhances the iGaming journey. And we are committed to winning operators’ minds and hearts with our innovative solutions.”

SOFTSWISS is preparing to present its exceptional ecosystem of high-performing products. The flagship Game Aggregator, achieving an impressive milestone of € 10,000,000,000 in total monthly bets and integrating over 16,000 high-quality games, will open the door to its captivating gaming universe. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will equip operators with exclusive bonuses and captivating gamification elements while the Casino Platform will bring to the forefront its latest product updates, distinctive features and core benefits. The Jackpot Aggregator will demonstrate how to amplify brand competitiveness and player engagement, with recently introduced Time-Based Jackpots and Baby Jackpots, among other things. Affilka by SOFTSWISS is going to showcase the latest enhancements to its robust affiliate management and tracking platform.

Much like Dali’s art evokes boundless imagination, SOFTSWISS enchants the igaming world through its expert engagement in enlightening discourse. At the forthcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, Anastasiya Tsikhanava, Business Development Manager at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, will grace the stage with the compelling presentation ‘Why Retention is the Strategy for Success?’. Anastasiya will delve into the realm of retention magic, unravelling the mysteries held within customer profiles and unveiling the keys to successful strategies.

SOFTSWISS invites attendees to its stand CG58 to explore how its product ecosystem can fuel creation of successful igaming ventures from scratch, as well as elevate existing businesses to new heights.

