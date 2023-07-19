SOFTSWISS Sportsbook signs integrity exchange memorandum

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has recently become an official partner of the renowned Sportradar Integrity Exchange.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has recently become an official partner of the renowned Sportradar Integrity Exchange, one of the world’s leading anti-match-fixing organisations. This dynamic partnership aims to safeguard the integrity of sports betting and ensure a fair and trustworthy experience for all enthusiasts.

Partnering with the Sportradar Integrity Exchange comes with a host of benefits and collaboration advantages that prove invaluable in the fight against sports corruption. One notable offering is the provision of insightful reports and overviews equipped to tackle the pressing issue at hand.

For example, monthly and quarterly reports on global match-fixing activity provide the most up-to-date information on prevailing trends in result-fixing across the world. Also, the partnership perks include overviews of suspicious activity, which act as early warning systems against any questionable betting patterns.

Another advantage is that Sportradar’s partners receive quarterly overviews of the Sportradar Integrity Exchange activity, giving a glimpse into the inner workings of anti-match-fixing efforts. What is more, they gain access to annual trend reports with a data-driven overview of the match-fixers’ targets. These insightful reports are instrumental in empowering risk management teams to effectively investigate and prevent suspicious activities.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, shares: “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and ethical conduct. By teaming up with the Sportradar Integrity Exchange, we are taking a proactive stance against match-fixing, safeguarding the integrity of sports, and fostering a secure betting environment for all stakeholders. Together, we are determined to make a positive impact on the sports betting industry.”

The cooperation involves regular monitoring of relevant information regarding sports corruption, match-fixing, anti-doping and safeguarding. Also, the Sportsbook team will take an active role in gathering and analysing data from public sources to provide intelligence about specific situations involving individuals or organisations. In a two-way information exchange, Sportradar’s partners receive regular reports on global suspicious activity, markets targeted by match-fixers, unique problem areas to be aware of, insider information and regulatory support.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook provides an array of exclusive industry bonuses and the capability to launch engaging jackpot campaigns. With the recent update to the Sportbook’s content management system, clients can now effortlessly and swiftly customise and modify all forms of content on their sports betting websites, enjoying seamless personalisation and flexibility.