SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator hits €10,000,000,000 in monthly total bets

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a renowned game content hub nestled within the SOFTSWISS ecosystem of solutions for the iGaming business, has achieved a breakthrough milestone by surpassing € 10,000,000,000 in total bets across all projects in July. The accomplishment not only underscores the platform’s robust demand in the iGaming industry but also shines a spotlight on the resolute trust bestowed on it by over 770 brands across the globe.

Since its launch in October 2015, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has solidified its position as the premier game aggregation platform in the market, empowering its partners to assert their dominance in the industry. A recent survey conducted by marketing research expert Kantar Ukraine on behalf of SOFTSWISS demonstrates the high level of operators’ satisfaction with the product.

According to the survey findings, the overall satisfaction rating for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator stands at impressive 8.3 points out of 10. More important is that half of the partners (51 per cent) have awarded SOFTSWISS a perfect 10 rating, marking a substantial increase of 14 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, shares: “The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s achievement of exceeding € 10,000,000,000 in total bets in July serves as an awe-inspiring testament to our team’s dedication and vision. This remarkable milestone reaffirms our unwavering commitment to progress and our ability to deliver a valuable product to esteemed partners. The SOFTSWISS steadfast commitment to excellence and relentless pursuit of innovation continue to drive our mission, advancing the iGaming industry through our cutting-edge solutions.”

In its continuous pursuit of advancement, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has recently introduced a local server infrastructure in LatAm, aiming to optimise connection stability and data transfer speeds. What is more, the Tournament Tool has received a significant update, featuring the addition of the ‘Only Real Money’ setting. With this enhancement, operators can now calculate tournament results exclusively based on real-money bets and wins, channelling focus towards players generating tangible profits for casinos.

The iGaming industry consistently recognises the remarkable calibre of the game aggregation platform’s excellence. Two years in a row, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator claims its victory at the EGR B2B Awards, securing the prestigious ‘Aggregator Platform’ award.

