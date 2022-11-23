Elys Game Technology receives conditional approval in Ohio

The conditional approval has been awarded for a period of 5 years effective January 1.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it has been granted conditional approval for a Type C sports gaming proprietor licence from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The five-year approval comes ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting on January 1.

In order to launch online sports betting in Ohio, Elys will still need to obtain further required certifications and pay licence fees. The company has started the programming of its technology platform to comply with the specifications of the Ohio Lottery.

Elys Game Technology, partnered with Wright Bet, has more than 100 host locations signed up for the company’s land-based sportsbook services in Ohio.

Elys also announced a partnership with Bookmakers to provide sportsbook services at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Parkville, Maryland. Pending final regulatory approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, Elys will receive a percentage of all sports betting revenue generated.

Ohio casinos and racinos take in $192m in October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $192m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.8 per cent compared to September’s revenue of $188.6m but slightly down from the $192.7m reported in October 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a $2.1m gain compared to 2021, and a $15m, gain compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.7m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.2m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $20m and Hollywood Toledo $18m.