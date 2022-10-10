Elys Game Technology partners with Bookmakers in Maryland 

The sports betting supplier has announced a partnership to provide sportsbook services at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Parkville.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced a partnership with Bookmakers to provide sportsbook services at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Parkville, Maryland.

Pending final regulatory approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, Elys will receive a percentage of all sports betting revenue generated.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “We are pleased to enter this partnership with Bookmakers, LLC to provide them with an end-to-end, best-in-class sportsbook solution for their customers. Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill, Parkville’s premier pool hall for over three decades, includes a sports bar and lounge area with multiple flat screen TVs for viewing your favorite sports, making it an ideal location to include our sportsbook solution for their customers. We look forward to working with Karen Senac and the Bookmakers team to fulfil their inaugural sportsbook goals.

“This partnership is a further example of both our growing traction within the state of Maryland, as well as the eagerness of local business operators to provide their customers with sports betting as an ancillary product in their establishments.”

Karen Senac, owner of Bookmakers added: “We are delighted to partner with Elys to provide sportsbook services within the Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill located in Parkville, Maryland. Elys’ experience in the market, ease of use for players, and reporting for regulatory compliance is what drove Bookmakers to select and sign with Elys.

“We expect that their Build-A-Bet feature will be especially attractive to our customers. We are excited about the prospect of offering yet another layer of entertainment to the customers of this already busy establishment. I am truly excited at the prospect of being part of this progressive program in the state of Maryland and appreciate the support of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission in driving new revenue streams to support locally owned businesses.”

Elys Game Technology recently partnered with waterfront hotel and commercial bingo hall Rod ‘N’ Reel. Elys will provide its sportsbook platform for a new retail sportsbook at the entertainment venue. The location currently offers over 275 pull tab machines and live bingo.

Rod ‘N’ Reel, one of 17 venues that were named in Maryland’s sports betting regulations, is currently awaiting final licence approval.

In June, Elys Game Technology announced an agreement to operate the BetDupont sportsbook with District Hospitality, in Washington DC. BetDupont is a lounge bar with table and cigar service and Mediterranean/American fusion dining.

Maryland casinos generate $159.3m in gaming revenue in September

Maryland’s six casinos registered $159.3m in gaming revenue in September, down 3.7 per cent from the same month last year. Revenue was down from the $169.3m reported in August, according to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Leading the way for casino revenue was MGM National Harbor, which generated $63.8m, down 8.2 per cent from September 2021. Live! Casino & Hotel recorded $56.8m, up 0.6 per cent, and Horseshoe Casino $17.3m, a decrease of 1.6 per cent.