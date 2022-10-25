Elys Game Technology surpasses 100 signed host locations in Ohio

The company expects to launch sports betting in the state in 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology, partnered with Wright Bet, has more than 100 host locations signed up for the company’s land-based sportsbook services in the US state of Ohio. The company expects to launch sports betting in Ohio in 2023, subject to regulatory approval by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “We are extremely pleased with the momentum that we are experiencing among retail establishments looking to provide their customers with our proven, best-in-class, end-to-end sportsbook solution.

“While attending the Ohio Bar Owners Association trade show yesterday, we productively displayed and demonstrated our cutting-edge ‘Build-your-bet’ technology. Our solution offers hosts the added edge of providing mobile access for players to compare markets and prepare their wagers off-site before coming into the host location to place their bet.

“We believe that the bet velocity advantage of this feature could be a win-win for the hosts and players, as it could generate a new stream of revenue while providing an engaging product and service for their current customers, and potentially helping to build their businesses by drawing new customers interested in the sportsbook solution to their venue.”

Elys Game Technology recently announced a partnership with Bookmakers to provide sportsbook services at Top Hat Sports Bar & Grill in Parkville, Maryland. Pending final regulatory approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, Elys will receive a percentage of all sports betting revenue generated.

The firm also announced it has entered into an agreement to expand its current partnership with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, establishing a joint venture to open a second sportsbook in Washington DC.

In February, Elys Game Technology announced that its Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook in Washington DC had gained approval from the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division to increase the number of authorised ticket window terminals and self-service betting kiosks.

Ohio casinos and racinos register $196m in revenue in August

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a decrease of around 5 per cent compared to July’s revenue of $207m but a slight increase compared to $194.3m from the same month in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $84.2m, a $1.8m gain compared to 2021. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $22.2m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.8m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $21.1m and Hollywood Toledo $19m.