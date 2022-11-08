Ohio casinos and racinos take in $192m in October

So far in 2022, gambling revenue is up 1.1 per cent year-over-year.

Combined, the 11 facilities brought in $192.1m in gambling revenue.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $192m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 1.8 per cent compared to September’s revenue of $188.6m but slightly down from the $192.7m reported in October 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.1m, a $2.1m gain compared to 2021, and a $15m, gain compared to 2019, pre-pandemic. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.7m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.2m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $20m and Hollywood Toledo $18m.

Racinos posted revenue of $109.1m, a $2.7m drop compared to October 2021, but an $18.7m gain compared to 2019. MGM Northfield Park recorded $23.3m. In second place came Scioto Downs with $19.2m. Miami Valley Gaming took $18.8m, JACK Thistledown Racino $14.6m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.9m, Hollywood Dayton $12.4m and Belterra Park $6.6m.

So far in 2022, gambling revenue is up 1.1 per cent year-over-year. Casinos and racinos may break the yearly record despite revenue being down from April through July.

Ohio is set to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”

