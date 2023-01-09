Elys Game Technology completes licence approval in Ohio

The licence was approved for a period of 5 years.

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced that it has received licence approval in Ohio. The firm’s owned subsidiary, Elys Gameboard Technologies, has been granted a Type C sports gaming proprietor licence from the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC).

The licence was approved for a period of five years effective January 1, 2023. The company received conditional approval in November.

As previously announced, the company had been programming its technology platform to comply with the specifications of the Ohio Lottery. Elys Game Technology, which has partnered with Wright Bet, has more than 100 host locations signed up for its land-based sportsbook services in the state.

Legal sports wagering launched in Ohio on January 1, with FanDuel, BetMGM DraftKings, Bet365, Tipico, Betr and Prophet among the brands that went live.

The company has also been busy in other states. Recently, Elys Game Technology entered a joint venture with Cloakbook to open a Washington DC sportsbook. The firm received an official grant from the District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (DCOLG) for a standard Class B joint venture sports wagering operator licence.

Ohio records 11.3 million geolocation transactions in opening weekend

The geolocation data firm GeoComply recorded that Ohio was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The state registered 11.3 million geolocation transactions on January 1, the day the market opened, and the following day on January 2.

The 11.3 million transactions came from 784,000 unique accounts across 17 different operators. Around 234,000 geolocation transactions took place during the market’s first hour on New Year’s Day.