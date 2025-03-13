Iowa casino revenue decreases in February

Revenue was down 11.1 per cent from February 2024.

US.- Iowa casinos reported revenue of $127.3m in February, down 11.1 per cent from February 2024 and down 4.1 per cent from January 2025. According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the 19 casinos generated $57.2m in table game revenue, down 12.5 per cent year-over-year. Slot game revenue totalled $115.4m, down 10.9 per cent.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino led the market with $17.8m, down 6.4 per cent from February 2024. Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs generated $12.9m, down 16.3 per cent and Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs $12.3m, down 22.2 per cent.

Last month, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved a licence application for a new casino in Cedar Rapids. The proposed $275m development will be built on the former Cooper’s Mill site on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side. At a groundbreaking ceremony 24 hours after the approval, Developers Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) announced a planned opening date of New Year’s Eve 2026.

Proposed legislation to ban smoking casinos moves forward

A proposal that would ban smoking at Iowa casinos is moving forward. House Study Bill 148, aims to remove the exemption that allows smoking on casino gaming floors to bring them in line with other venues. The bill was introduced by Republican representative Shannon Lundgren and has made it through the subcommittee stage. In 2008, Iowa enacted a smoke-free air law prohibiting smoking in most public spaces, including restaurants and bars, but Casinos were allowed to continue permitting smoking indoors.