BETBY launches exclusive custom CS2 league for CSGOEMPIRE

The newly introduced league fully replicates the lifecycle of a real CS2 match.

Press release.- BETBY has announced the launch of a custom-made Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) league exclusively for CSGOEmpire, a leading operator in the esports sector. This latest addition reinforces BETBY’s commitment to delivering tailored esports experiences that enhance engagement and offer operators unique branding opportunities.

The newly introduced league, integrated into BETBY’s esports content portfolio BETBY Games, fully replicates the lifecycle of a real CS2 match. It follows a best-of-three (BO3) format with a maximum of 24 rounds (MR24) and overtime, incorporating side switches, weapon purchases, bomb plants, and all the mechanics that define real CS2 gameplay.

Featuring top teams from the HLTV ranking, the league ensures a high level of competition. Additionally, a special guest team, ‘Empire’, representing CSGOEmpire’s brand owners, joins the lineup with an up-to-date roster. This exclusive league was made possible through complex mathematical modeling and advanced infrastructure. It is available only on CSGOEmpire, providing its audience with an unparalleled esports betting experience.

This initiative is part of BETBY’s broader strategic collaboration with Moonrail Limited, the parent company of CSGOEmpire. Through this partnership, BETBY has provided its cutting-edge technology and services to enhance CSGOEmpire’s sportsbook operations, further strengthening its position in the sports betting sector.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of sportsbook product at BETBY, commented: “Our partnership with CSGOEmpire to develop a custom CS2 league highlights our ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of innovation in esports betting. We have meticulously designed this league to replicate the real dynamics of professional CS2 gameplay, ensuring that CSGOEmpire’s users enjoy an authentic and engaging experience that cannot be found anywhere else.”

A representative from CSGOEmpire added: “At CSGOEmpire, we are always looking for ways to bring our users the most authentic and immersive esports betting experiences. BETBY’s ability to develop a fully customised CS2 league that mirrors real gameplay is a game-changer for us. This exclusive league not only strengthens our brand identity but also provides our community with a truly unique betting product they won’t find anywhere else.”

The launch of this league builds upon BETBY’s previous announcement introducing customisable esports tournaments, allowing operators to create tailor-made leagues that align with their brand identity. This framework enables partners to personalise various aspects of their tournaments, from team branding to in-game visuals, making content more engaging and brand-specific. The collaboration with CSGOEmpire is a prime example of how this approach can deliver a unique product that resonates with the platform’s users.