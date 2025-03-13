AGA estimates bettors will wager $3.1bn on March Madness

The American Gaming Association estimates an increase in bets for the 2025 edition of the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has estimated that US gamblers will legally wager $3.1bn on the March Madness 2025 men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. That would be a rise from $2.7bn in 2024 as the US legal sports betting market continues to expand.

Joe Maloney, AGA SVP of Strategic Communications, said: “March Madness is one of the most exciting times in American sports, with fans fired up for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. As legal wagering expands across the U.S., more fans than ever have the opportunity to bet legally and responsibly.”

Since the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn PASPA in 2018, legal sports betting has expanded to 38 states and Washington, D.C. According to the AGA’s 2024 American Attitudes Survey, 75 per cent of Americans support legal sports wagering in their home state, and 90 per cent view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment.

AGA noted that its Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign will be highly visible through March