SA Gaming announces the launch of new side bets in Baccarat.

SA Gaming has introduced new Baccarat side bets, offering players new challenges and opportunities.

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced the launch of new side bets in its flagship game Baccarat. Every side bet has been meticulously developed to bring new challenges and opportunities to players.

Here is a quick view of the newly launched side bets:

Any Pair: This side bet pays 5 to 1 when the first two cards on either Player or Banker form a pair (two cards of the same rank).

Perfect Pair: This side bet pays 25 to 1 when the first two cards on either Player or Banker form a perfect pair (two cards of the same rank and same suit).

Player Bonus / Banker Bonus: These pay when Player / Banker wins with a natural (8 or 9 points) or by a score difference of 4 points or more. The maximum payout for these two side bets is up to 30x!

2 Cards Lucky Six: On the top of the existing Lucky Six, this variant focuses on Banker winning with a score of 6 at a two-card hand and pays 22 to 1.

3 Cards Lucky Six: It pays when Banker wins with a score of 6 at a three-card hand. This side bet offers an impressive payout of 50 to1!

SA Gaming said: “All new side bets have been seamlessly added to our intuitive new interface, ready for your players to explore infinite fun and elevate their play!”