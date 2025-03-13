SOFTSWISS brings engineering for success to SiGMA Americas  

The company’s participation highlights its expansion in the Latin American igaming market.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces its participation in SiGMA Americas – one of the largest and most influential industry events in the Western Hemisphere. The event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from 7 to 10 April.

Participation in the expo highlights SOFTSWISS’ expansion in the Latin American igaming market. The company recently secured certification in both Brazil and Peru for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and obtained Brazilian certification for its Jackpot Aggregator. The company has also strengthened its ties in the region through a partnership with rising motorsport talent Eduardo Barrichello for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, will join the team working at the company’s Stand M85. He will also make a special appearance as a keynote speaker at the SiGMA Conference, sharing unique industry insights and perspectives from his legendary racing experience.

Rubens Barrichello comments: “Latin America is a continent of unlimited energy, passion, and creativity. The rapid growth of the igaming industry reflects this perfectly. I’m eager to share my perspective at SiGMA Americas and excited to talk about how SOFTSWISS’s drive for technology and excellence will contribute to shaping the future of this market.”

SOFTSWISS heads to SiGMA Americas with its new ‘Engineered for Success’ campaign, inspired by Formula 1. The creative concept reveals the company as a technology partner that creates high-performing software solutions, where every detail is as precisely engineered as in an F1 car.

Olga Resiga, chief business development officer at SOFTSWISS, shares: “We are excited to bring our ‘Engineered for Success’ campaign and our best software solutions to SiGMA Americas, a key gathering place for our industry leaders on this continent. Our team is looking forward to meeting partners and prospective clients and building a thriving business in Latin America together. We can’t wait to reveal more of our technologies and our vision for the future of this market.”

SOFTSWISS invites all attendees to book a meeting at Stand M85 to explore how its technology-driven solutions can help operators engineer successful igaming projects.