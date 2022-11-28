EGT wins a prize from the prestigious “Mr. and Mrs. Economics” competition

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, celebrated the recognition and stated it is a great honour that the award was given to the company.

Press release.- EGT has been distinguished in the category “Digitalization” in the prestigious “Mr and Mrs Economics” competition, organized by CEIB (Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria) and Economic magazine.

This was the 32nd edition of the awards, which are given to entrepreneurs, managers, economists, and financiers with significant contributions to the successful development of the Bulgarian economy.

At a special gala ceremony with a host Filipa Ognyanova, which was held on 15 November in the “John Atanasov” Hall of Sofia Tech Park, Euro Games Technology received the award because of the implementation of different CRM systems such as Salesforce EMEA, Jira, SAP ERP, which help the working process in the company’s international network of offices to go smoothly.

The prize is also a recognition of EGT‘s role in the iGaming sector thanks to the innovative developments of its subsidiary EGT Digital. The distinction was presented by the Minister of e-Government Georgi Todorov.

“For us, this award has a high price,” shared Mr Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, in his address to the public.

“When we started our business 20 years ago, we did not expect that we would get so far, ranking among the top 5 biggest companies in the world in our industry. We could not imagine this without digitalization. It is at the core of our success and it is a great honour that this award is given to us.”

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova, the Ministers of Economy and Industry, members of the Parliament, as well as representatives of Bulgarian business.