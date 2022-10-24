EGT’s “Cai Fu Tian Jiang” linked-progressive concept debuts in Germany

Spielbank Bad Homburg is one of Germany’s most traditional casinos located in the state of Hessia.

Spielbank Bad Homburg celebrates the German debut of EGT’s “Cai Fu Tian Jiang” linked-progressive.

Press release.- EGT’s brand-new & unique “Cai Fu Tian Jiang” linked-progressive concept has made its German debut and is now entertaining & delighting the players of Spielbank Bad Homburg, one of Germany’s most traditional casinos located in the state of Hessia.

Housed in the sleek & elegant G 50 J2 Up cabinet, one of the newest members in EGT’s “General Series” hardware lineup, the three Asian-themed game titles “Incredible Lanterns”, “Pearls of Wealth” and “Expanded Riches” take players frequently on a journey into their individual free spin rounds offering exciting “Hold & Respin” features, increasing multipliers and expanding wild symbols.

The 50-inch vertical J-curved display with integrated touchscreen functionality and numerous ergonomic features provides an unforgettable & bright gaming experience which reaches its peak during the jackpot feature round, where players actively chase & turn “Golden Coins” for jackpots, bonuses and credit prizes that literally “rain” across the whole screen and can be won multiple times.

Emilia Tomachinska, managing director of E-Systems, EGT’s long-term distributor in the German-speaking regions, said: “When we presented EGT’s new action-packed linked-progressive concept inside this beautiful looking new cabinet to the decision makers of Spielbank Bad Homburg, they immediately expressed their interest to add that strong combination to their casino floor.

“Only a few months later we are very proud & satisfied to see that ‘Cai Fu Tian Jiang’ has quickly won the hearts of their players!”

Representatives of Spielbank Bad Homburg agreed and also expressed their happiness about the addition of “Cai Fu Tian Jiang” which is already the second successful linked-progressive concept from EGT on their casino floor after “Fu Gui Rong Hua” was installed in 2017.

They also stated that all of EGT’s products – linked-progressives & multigames – are very well accepted by their players in general, which is a serious achievement in the highly competitive German market.

This installation has strengthened once again the fruitful long-term collaboration between Spielbank Bad Homburg and EGT & E-Systems, which started all the way back in 2008 and has been growing ever since.