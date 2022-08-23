EGT and Operation Teddy Bear Association are uniting to give a future to disadvantaged children

EGT will give hand to Stephen Tsokin and Nadezhda Katsarkova to find their professional way.

EGT joined Operation Teddy Bear Association to help young talents find their professional way.

Press release.- EGT decided to join the year-round Mentoring Program “The Hidden Talents of Bulgaria” of the Operation Teddy Bear Association.

The program is oriented toward gifted young people, deprived of parental care or from socially disadvantaged families, providing them with a chance for university application and professional realization.

Thanks to it they receive access to private lessons, seminars, workshops, camps and competitions, work with individual mentors, scholarships, textbooks, equipment and everything necessary for the success of each talented young man or woman.

EGT will give hand to Stephen Tsokin and Nadezhda Katsarkova to find their professional way.

“We are proud to be a part of “The Hidden Talents of Bulgaria” Program because we believe that everyone deserves a chance to show what they are capable of, especially when it comes to such endowed young people like Stephen and Nadezhda,” shared Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT.

Stephen is 19 years old and he is passionate about Japanese animations. He has been part of the “Hidden Talents of Bulgaria” Program for 5 years and thanks to it he has completed courses in drawing, 3D animation and design. He is a student majoring in Graphic Design at the New Bulgarian University in Sofia.

This summer Stephen he received the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills as an intern graphic designer at EGT.

Nadezhda Katsarkova graduated from the National School of Applied Arts in Tryavna. This autumn she will be able to continue her education at the reputable Instituto Europeo di Design in Milan. In order for this to happen, EGT will cover the cost of accommodating for the first 10 months of her stay.

“I’m confident that Stephen and Nadezhda will fully justify the trust we place in them, and I am glad that it is EGT that will help these talented young people build a decent future for themselves,” said in conclusion Mr Dokov.