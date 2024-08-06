Early bird registration is now open for Regulating the Game 2025 in Sydney

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from top regulators, industry leaders, and academics.

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th.

Press release.- The organisers of Regulating the Game have announced that early bird registration for its 2025 conference is now open. Next year’s event will be held in Sydney from March 10 to 13 and will bring together leading experts and professionals from around the globe.

The organisers said: “Building on the success of previous editions, ‘Regulating the Game’ continues to set high standards with unmatched speaker line-ups and content that addresses the sector’s most pressing issues.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, commented, “The 5th edition of Regulating the Game promises to be our most impactful yet. This conference fosters regulatory and sector leadership, pioneering thinking, and stimulating conversations and collaborations. Our goal is to drive innovation and underpin the future of efficient and effective gambling regulation.”

Announced speakers

The speaker lineup for Regulating the Game 2025 includes:

Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business and Executive Director of Ethical Systems; Author of Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World

Dr Ron Ben-David, deputy chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission; Professorial Fellow, Monash University; Principal, Solrose Consulting

Titus O’Reily, renowned Australian writer, presenter, performer and broadcaster

Andy Cunningham. senior vice president, Global Partnerships, Integrity Services, Sportradar

Dr Anastasia Hronis, clinical psychologist and founder Australian Institute for Human Wellness

Early Bird registration

People are invited to take advantage of the early bird registration rates and secure a spot at the event. To register and for more details about the conference, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact organisers at [email protected]