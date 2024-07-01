Titus O’Reily was announced as keynote speaker at Regulating the Game Sydney 2025

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will be held from March 10 to 13.

Titus O’Reily is a renowned writer, presenter, performer, and broadcaster.

Australia.- The ‘Regulating the Game‘ conference has announced that Titus O’Reily, renowned writer, presenter, performer, and broadcaster, will be a keynote speaker at its 2025 edition in Sydney.

Titus is the author of “Please Gamble Irresponsibly: The rise, fall and rise of sports gambling in Australia”, which chronicles the regulation of gambling in Australia.

“O’Reily’s participation adds to the compelling agenda and excitement surrounding this event,” the organisers said.

His influence extends across various media platforms, including appearances on The Front Bar, The Today Show, and regular spots on 3AW and Triple M. His national comedy tours and his role as a sought-after speaker at high-profile events, such as the AFL Grand Final, underscore his broad appeal and engaging style.

Titus has authored four acclaimed books: “A Thoroughly Unhelpful History of Australian Sport” (2017), “A Sporting Chance” (2018), “Please Gamble Irresponsibly” (2019), and “Cheat: The Not-So-Subtle Art of Conning Your Way to Sporting Glory” (2020).

His commentary has been humorously described by some of the most respected figures in sport as ‘awful’, ‘childish’, and ‘barely comprehensible’, while others find it ‘hilarious’.

“Regulating the Game has quickly become the premier forum for ideas on regulation in the gambling industry. I’m thrilled to be able to share Australia’s colourful history of gambling and regulation,” said O’Reily.

Paul Newson, the event organiser, expressed his enthusiasm about the lineup for the 5th edition of the conference, stating, “With dynamic personalities like Titus O’Reily sharing their unique perspectives, our attendees are guaranteed to be both entertained and enlightened.

“We have a history of delivering unmatched speaker line-ups and content, spanning critical themes and issues confronting regulators and the sector. It has become a must-attend event for regulatory and industry professionals and essential for operators committed to securing an innovative, thriving, and sustainable industry.”

A week ago, the organisers of the ‘Regulating the Game’ conference also announced that Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business and Executive Director of Ethical Systems, will be a keynote speaker at the 2025 edition.

Alison Taylor is the author of the acclaimed book Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World. Her work at NYU Stern School of Business and Ethical Systems has positioned her as a leading voice in ethical business practices.

Registration for the conference opens in August. For more details about the conference, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, visit the conference website https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact us at [email protected]