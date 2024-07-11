Sportradar secures first Pitch! at Regulating the Game 2025! Sydney 

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will be held from March 10 to 13.

The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference have announced that Sportradar has secured the first pitch with a quickfire talk on “Effective Regulation Through Innovative Technological Solutions.”

Press release.- The Regulating the Game conference has announced the opening of applications for Pitch! @RTG, an event set to ignite innovation, champion compliance, and propel the gambling industry towards unparalleled excellence in regulatory achievements.

Organisers have also announced that Sportradar has secured the first pitch with a quickfire talk on “Effective Regulation Through Innovative Technological Solutions.”

Pitch! is a highlight of the Regulating the Game conference, serving as a vibrant showcase for cutting-edge products, transformative approaches, and groundbreaking research.

“It is a stage for ideas that elevate operational capability, streamline processes, and confront compliance and regulatory hurdles head-on,” stated the organisers.

“More than just a platform, Pitch! is a crucible for change, offering insights into how policy can transition into practice for tangible improvements in regulatory policy and supervision,” they further commented.

The event shines a spotlight on initiatives that foster ethical leadership, promote safer gambling, and bolster defences against financial crime and money laundering. As the second networking highlight of our conference, Pitch! combines amazing hospitality, food, and drinks with stimulating pitches and entertainment, all orchestrated under the deft guidance of our special guest host and sponsor Norths Collective.

The organisers are calling on organisations and innovators ready to deliver concise, impactful pitches that captivate and inspire. Those eager to take part in this networking extravaganza, are invited to fill out the application at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg#apply.

Selected participants will receive a 10-minute slot for their presentation, including time for questions. “If your work is driving progress, solving sector-wide challenges, or leading the charge towards more efficient and effective regulation, Pitch! offers the perfect platform to elevate your profile and engage with a global audience of regulatory and industry peers,” the organisers said.

Topics of Interest:

– RegTech

– Product Compliance

– Risk Management

– Regulatory policy and practice

– Industry Supervision

– Standards

– Blockchain & Digital Assets

– Cyber Crime

– Safer Gambling and Gambling Harm

– Financial Crime

– Money Laundering

– Compliance

– ESG

– Investigative Practices

– Audit and Assurance

– Artificial Intelligence

For more information including details of previous pitchers and to apply, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg or contact us at [email protected]

Registration for the conference opens in August. For more details about the conference, sponsorship or exhibition opportunities, visit the conference website https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact us at [email protected].

See also: Alison Taylor to keynote “Regulating the Game 2025” in Sydney