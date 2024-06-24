Alison Taylor to keynote “Regulating the Game 2025” in Sydney

Organisers said her participation adds “invaluable insights” for navigating the industry’s challenges.

Press release.- The ‘Regulating the Game’ conference, a premier event in gambling law and regulation, has announced that Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business and Executive Director of Ethical Systems, will be a keynote speaker at its 2025 edition in Sydney.

“Known for her expertise in ethical business practices and her insightful perspectives on navigating turbulent times, Taylor’s participation adds significant depth and excitement to this year’s event“, stated the organisers.

Alison Taylor is the author of the acclaimed book Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World. Her work at NYU Stern School of Business and Ethical Systems has positioned her as a leading voice in ethical business practices.

Taylor’s insights on ethics and integrity in business have been highly sought after, making her a prominent figure in both academic and professional circles.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, expressed his enthusiasm about the lineup for the 5th edition of the conference, stating, “With thought leaders like Alison Taylor sharing their unique perspectives, our attendees are guaranteed to gain invaluable insights and be deeply inspired.

“We have a history of delivering unmatched speaker line-ups and content, spanning critical themes and issues confronting regulators and the sector. It has become a must-attend event for regulatory and industry professionals and essential for operators committed to securing an innovative, thriving, and sustainable industry.”

The Regulating the Game conference is fast becoming a landmark event, renowned for fostering regulatory and sector leadership, pioneering thinking, and stimulating advanced conversations and collaborations. It continues to build on its legacy of excellence, further solidifying its position as a crucial gathering for regulatory and industry professionals.

The event’s inaugural call for speakers is receiving strong interest and we encourage sector leaders, regulators, policymakers, manufacturers, compliance and forensic experts, industry professionals, clinicians, researchers, academics, and thought pioneers to apply to speak at the conference in March next year.

The organisers further stated: “We believe it’s crucial for all stakeholders to engage and participate in the public square, contributing knowledge and insights, and hearing diverse perspectives to best inform public policy thinking and discussions.

“This engagement helps influence robust regulatory settings that deliver effective industry supervision while facilitating the conditions for a safer, invigorated, and sustainable sector.”

Registration for the conference opens in August. For more details about the conference, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, visit the conference website https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact us at [email protected]