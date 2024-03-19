DraftKings at Wrigley Field opened for betting

DraftKings Sportsbook opened to the public in June but only for dining.

US.- DraftKings has launched retail sports betting services at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois. The sportsbook began taking wagers after the Illinois Gaming Board issued DraftKings a sports wagering sports facility licence. DraftKings Sportsbook opened to the public in June but only for dining.

Located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field, the sportsbook offers customers the opportunity to place bets through 32 betting kiosks and seven over-the-counter betting windows. It offers food and drinks while screening gaming on a more than 2,000-square-foot video screen.

To mark the official debut of the sportsbook, former Chicago Bears player Kyle Long placed a ceremonial bet of $100 on the Chicago Cubs to win the World Series.

Michael Kilbort, vice president of product operations at DraftKings, said: “The reception has been great since opening the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field last summer as a state-of-the-art restaurant and bar, and we are excited to take our flagship venue to the next level with retail sports betting operations. Today’s celebration wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the Chicago Cubs, Levy, and the Illinois Gaming Board. Together, we’re able to deliver customers a safe and regulated way to get in on the action while enjoying an incredible space to watch live sports.”

DraftKings recently launched My Stat Sheet, a gaming tool that gives players the ability to assess, track and interact with personal stats. The feature is now available across all DraftKings and Golden Nugget products.

Customers can view time spent on the platform, deposits, withdrawals, contest involvement, wagers placed, and net win/loss across monthly, yearly, and lifetime views through intuitive charts and filtering options.