DraftKings Sportsbook to open in Chicago

The sportsbook is located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue.

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field will start offering dining.

US.- DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, Chicago, will open to the public on June 27 but only for dining. Sports betting will have to wait until DraftKings receives its licence from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field, the sportsbook will offer food and drinks while screening gamign on a more than 2,000-square-foot video screen.

The location will feature a scrolling ticker displaying odds, scores and player information. It will offer betting kiosks, over-the-counter ticket windows and a restaurant.

Bally’s Chicago temporary casino receives preliminary approval

The Illinois Gaming Board approved a “determination of preliminary suitability” for Bally’s to operate a temporary casino at the old Medinah Temple in River North, Chicago. Bally’s hopes to open the temporary casino by late summer.

The move allows Bally’s to continue the process of preparing the site and hiring employees. Applicants deemed “preliminarily suitable” can complete required tasks towards a pre-opening audit, test run and eventual issuance of a temporary operating permit. There will be a two- to four-day test run of the temporary casino before the Illinois Gaming Board issues the permit without the need for another vote by the board.