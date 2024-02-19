DraftKings to acquire Jackpocket for $750m

DraftKings has reached an agreement to acquire the lottery app firm.

US.- DraftKings has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the lottery app Jackpocket for approximately $750m. It will pay around 55 per cent of the purchase price in cash. It said the deal would “strengthen its position in sportsbook and igaming through higher customer lifetime value – based on demonstrated cross-sell capabilities – and an enhanced customer acquisition engine.”

Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings, said: “We are very excited to enter the rapidly growing U.S. digital lottery vertical with our acquisition of Jackpocket. This transaction will create significant value for DraftKings not only by giving our customers another differentiated product to enjoy but also by improving our overall marketing efficiency similar to how our daily fantasy sports database created an advantage for DraftKings in OSB and iGaming.”

Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket, said: “Together with DraftKings, we will be able to bring tremendous value to our customer base as we advance our mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery DraftKings’ broad footprint and exceptional mobile products present an opportunity to meaningfully expand the digital lottery vertical, and we could not be more excited to come together with DraftKings.”

DraftKings expects the deal to drive $260m to $340m of incremental revenue in fiscal year 2026.