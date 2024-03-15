DraftKings launches new tool to promote responsible gaming

DraftKings has announced the launch of My Stat Sheet.

US.- DraftKings has launched My Stat Sheet, a gaming tool that gives players the ability to assess, track and interact with personal stats. The feature is now available across all DraftKings and Golden Nugget products.

Customers can view time spent on the platform, deposits, withdrawals, contest involvement, wagers placed, and net win/loss across monthly, yearly, and lifetime views through intuitive charts and filtering options.

Jennifer Aguiar, DraftKings chief compliance officer, said: “As sports betting technology continues to evolve, DraftKings remains committed to continuously enhancing our robust responsible gaming program. The My Stat Sheet tool will help customers evaluate their play and make informed choices.”

