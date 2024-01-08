DraftKings and National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing sign agreement in North Carolina

The deal leads the way for the company to operate in North Carolina, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.

US.- DraftKings and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing have announced that they have agreed to terms on a written designation agreement. The deal paves the way for the company to operate in North Carolina, pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Sports betting could launch in the state before March Madness begins on March 19.

DraftKings also has been named the exclusive daily fantasy sports partner of NASCAR in the US and Canada, has become an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and will receive additional sponsorship benefits.

Matt Kalish, DraftKings North America president, said: “DraftKings and NASCAR have collaborated closely with each other over the years, sharing a like-minded commitment to enhancing the fan experience. We look forward to the next chapter in our journey together and offering our leading mobile sportsbook to fans in the state of North Carolina.”

Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director of sports betting, added: “DraftKings has a proven track record of enhancing the fan experience across sports. We are thrilled to continue working with DraftKings to deliver NASCAR fans more engagement opportunities and bring its leading mobile sportsbook to North Carolina.”

Upon launch, North Carolina will become the 27th state where DraftKings Sportsbook operates, following the company’s announced plans to enter Vermont on January 11.

DraftKings launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant

DraftKings announced the launch of DraftKings Pick6, a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant. Initially, the product was launched in six states: Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. It features player picks for NFL and NBA contests.

As with all DraftKings fantasy variants, Pick6 customers will compete peer-to-peer. Customers can build a lineup of two to six players from two or more teams.

Corey Gottlieb, DraftKings’ chief product officer, said: “For the past decade, DraftKings has defined innovation in fantasy sports. Pick6 is the next great example of that innovation—this is a homegrown, peer-to-peer product that taps into our customers’ desire for fun, simple-to-play experiences tied to their favourite athletes. We are excited to give our customers another way to experience live sports by competing against each other.”