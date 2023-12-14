Vermont to launch sports betting on January 11

The announcement was made by the governor Phil Scott and Department of Liquor and Lottery commissioner Wendy Knight.

US.- Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Department of Liquor and Lottery commissioner Wendy Knight have announced that legal online sports betting will launch in the state on January 11, 2024.

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook have been selected to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in Vermont. Sports betting became legal in Vermont after governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June.

Scott commented: “I first proposed Vermont legalise sports wagering several years ago and it’s good to see it come to fruition. Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the state.”