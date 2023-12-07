DraftKings launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant

The company has launched DraftKings Pick6 in six states.

US.- DraftKings has announced the launch of DraftKings Pick6, a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant. The product has launched in six states initially: Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. It features player picks for NFL and NBA contests.

As with all DraftKings fantasy variants, Pick6 customers will compete peer-to-peer. Customers can build a lineup of two to six players from two or more teams.

Corey Gottlieb, DraftKings’ chief product officer, said: “For the past decade, DraftKings has defined innovation in fantasy sports. Pick6 is the next great example of that innovation—this is a homegrown, peer-to-peer product that taps into our customers’ desire for fun, simple-to-play experiences tied to their favorite athletes. We are excited to give our customers another way to experience live sports by competing against each other.”

In its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, DraftKings reported reported revenue of $790m, up 57 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company reported a net loss of $283.1m, but this is an improvement on Q3 2022, when the company reported a net loss of $450.5m.