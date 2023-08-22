Delaware’s online gaming handle drops to $36.4m in July

Delaware’s online gaming handle decreased by 7.6 per cent compared to July 2022.

US.- Delaware’s online gaming handle was $36.4m in July, down 7.6 per cent compared to July 2022 and 4 per cent less than in June 2023. Players wagered $24.6m on online video lottery games and $11.8m on online table games.

Online casino revenue was $1.2m, down 5.6 per cent year-on-year but up 7.3 per cent compared to June 2023. Video lottery games generated $915,640 in revenue and table games $221,187.

The leading operator was Delaware Park with $475,192 in revenue from $16.9m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with $363,047 from $9.8m, and Harrington Raceway with $343,449 from $9.7m.

The sports betting handle was $2.3m, down 14.8 per cent year-on-year from $2.7m and down 23.3 per cent from June 2023 ($3m). Sports betting revenue was $283,025, down 26.2 per cent year-on-year but up 298.5 per cent compared to June ($71,029).

Delaware Park also led the sports betting market with $112,884 in revenue from a $1m handle. In second place was Bally’s Dover with $65,565 from $566,259, and then Harrington with $18,446 in revenue from $170,085.

Delaware State Lottery selects Rush Street Interactive as online gaming operations vendor

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has been selected by the Delaware State Lottery as its vendor for the state’s online gaming business. RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming in Delaware for an initial term of 5 years, renewable for an additional 1-year term for an additional 5 years pending regulatory approvals.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, said: “We are honored to be selected by the Delaware State Lottery selection committee to provide online gaming operations in the First State. This partnership is yet another significant milestone for RSI, as the confidence of a state-backed organization, such as the Delaware Lottery, further validates the trust that lottery officials have in our award-winning online platform and customer service.”