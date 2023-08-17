Delaware State Lottery selects Rush Street Interactive as online gaming operations vendor

RSI will provide online gaming operations in Delaware for an initial term of five years.

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has announced that it has been selected by the Delaware State Lottery as its vendor for the state’s online gaming business. RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming in Delaware for an initial term of 5 years, renewable for an additional 1-year term for an additional 5 years pending regulatory approvals.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, said: “We are honored to be selected by the Delaware State Lottery selection committee to provide online gaming operations in the First State. This partnership is yet another significant milestone for RSI, as the confidence of a state-backed organization, such as the Delaware Lottery, further validates the trust that lottery officials have in our award-winning online platform and customer service.

“Building on our proven track record of success in the tri-state area of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where RSI was an early entrant in the first online market in the U.S., we are honored to collaborate with the Delaware Lottery team and the state’s three casinos to offer consumers who are geo-located in Delaware with safe, convenient, and innovative online gaming experiences.”

Helene Keeley, director of the Delaware Lottery, added:“Rush Street Interactive has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry, and is a respected iGaming and sports betting company. We are impressed not only with RSI’s successes in other jurisdictions, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but also its strong commitment to responsible gambling practices.”

“We look forward to working with the well-respected RSI team. We reviewed proposed bids from other online gaming companies and suppliers, and the combination of experience and commitment to quality products, customer service, and responsible gaming is why we selected RSI.”

Delaware became the first U.S. state to implement comprehensive intrastate iGaming including poker, slots, and bingo when the General Assembly passed the Delaware Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012 in June 2012.

Delaware igaming handle reaches $37.9m in June

Delaware’s online gaming handle was $37.9m in June, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year but down 14.3 per cent from May this year ($44.2m). It was the lowest monthly total of the year so far. Players wagered $14m on table games and $23.9m on video lottery.

Revenue from igaming reached $1.1m, a 35.9 per cent year-on-year increase but an 8.3 per cent drop from May ($1.2m). Bally’s Dover recorded $451,137 in revenue from $12.3m in bets. Delaware Park registered $407,150 from $16.6m and Harrington Raceway $287,366 from $8.6m.