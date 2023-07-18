Delaware igaming handle reaches $37.9m in June

June saw the lowest monthly total for the year so far.

US.- Delaware’s online gaming handle was $37.9m in June, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year but down 14.3 per cent from May this year ($44.2m). It was the lowest monthly total of the year so far. Players wagered $14m on table games and $23.9m on video lottery.

Revenue from igaming reached $1.1m, a 35.9 per cent year-on-year increase but an 8.3 per cent drop from May ($1.2m). Bally’s Dover recorded $451,137 in revenue from $12.3m in bets. Delaware Park registered $407,150 from $16.6m and Harrington Raceway $287,366 from $8.6m.

Delaware’s sports betting handle was $3m in June, down 14.3 per cent from $3.5m in the same month in 2022 but up 7.1 per cent compared to the $2.8m wagered in May this year. Sports betting revenue was $71,029, down 66.6 per cent year-on-year and down 71 per cent from $245,474 in May.

The leading operator was again Delaware Park with $31,888 in revenue from $1.4m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with $20,744 from $749,354 and Harrington Raceway with $11,579 in revenue from $434,029. A further $6,817 was generated from $538,443 in retail bets.

