Dazn Bet gains German gambling licence

Germany.- Dazn Bet, the online sports betting and casino brand of sports media streaming service Dazn, has gained a licence to offer sports betting in Germany. It has been added to German regulator GGL’s white list of authorised sports betting operators.

The Malta-registered operator, which was founded by Dazn in partnership with Pragmatic Gaming last April, will operate at Daznbet.de.

Dazn offers a live sports streaming service in more than 200 markets. As well as launching Dazn Bet, its offering includes NFTs, tickets and merchandise. Its current CEO is Shay Segev, who joined the company from the gaming giant Entain. The company has subsequently hired several former employees of Entain.

Dazn Bet, with Mark Kemp as CEO, launched in the UK last August and set its sights for initial expansion on Spain and Ontario. It says that its offering aims to provide a more recreational and sociable sports betting experience than that offered elsewhere. It chose Playtech as its lead online casino solutions provider.