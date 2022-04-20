DAZN announces launch of sports betting brand DAZN Bet

“The convergence of sports media and betting is the future,” says DAZN CEO Shay Segev.

UK.- DAZN, the sports streaming business, has announced the launch of a sports betting brand, DAZN Bet, which will aim to take advantage of “the trend towards recreational in-play betting”.

It’s partnered with betting and gaming supplier Pragmatic Group to launch the brand, which will see a soft launch in August in time for the start of the European football season.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, the new business intends to operate “in multiple regulated territories”. Pragmatic will provide the platform in an exclusive multi-year deal. DAZN said the new brand would offer “a fun, convenient, and integrated experience for casual bettors to enjoy alongside DAZN’s live sports streaming”.

DAZN CEO Shay Segev, who joined the company from Entain, said: “The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”

Pragmatic Solutions chief executive Ashley Lang said. “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this.”

DAZN names Sandeep Tiku as chief technology officer

Segev recently named fellow former Entain exec Sandeep Tiku as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the development of DAZN’s proprietary sportsbook platform.

At Entain, Tiku served as chief operations officer (COO) and executive board director. He oversaw the merger integrations of bwin.party Entertainment and Ladbrokes Coral onto Entain’s platform, leading Entain to establish day-to-day operations in 30 regulated markets.