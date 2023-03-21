Playtech to provide online casino for DAZN Bet

Playtech Plc has been named the lead online casino solutions provider for the sports broadcaster’s online gambling business.

UK.- Playtech says it’s been chosen as the lead online casino solutions provider for DAZN Bet. The OTT sports broadcaster DAZN Group made a soft launch of its online gambling venture in the UK last summer.

Playtech says it will “provide a range of new content for DAZN Bet customers, offering a wide portfolio suite, including casino RNG games, table games and live casino games”. As well as supplying DAZN Bet in the UK, it will work with the operator on planned market expansions into regulated markets in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Playtech COO Shimon Akad said: “At Playtech, we pride ourselves not only on retaining our longstanding industry partnerships but on building new ties and innovating with fresh, new and exciting brands.

“We are delighted to be working with DAZN Bet, a disruptor on the scene. We look forward to building on this momentum and finding new ways to work together as part of this exciting deal.”

DAZN Bet chief executive Mark Kemp said the choice of Playtech’s casino solution was aimed at “bringing new and innovative content to an increasingly diversified consumer base, and changing the way fans enjoy their favourite sports”.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with the team at Playtech, adding additional new industry-leading products to the brand and supporting our mission to create a new fun DAZN Bet sports betting experience.”

DAZN Bet is also developing its own proprietary sportsbook platform with Pragmatic Play and plans to launch an HD channel on Sky Digital in the UK to show premium boxing and MMA content on channel 429.