Dazn Bet makes soft launch in the UK

The sports entertainment platform’s betting business has launched with a beta version of its product.

UK.- The sports entertainment platform Dazn has begun testing the market in the UK with a soft launch of its betting business Dazn Bet. It’s launched a beta version of its product to allow it to run tests and fine-tune its gaming and betting offering before a full launch.

Dazn plans to launch Dazn Bet in Spain and Ontario after the UK pilot. It says that its offering aims to provide a more recreational and sociable sports betting experience than that offered elsewhere. It said it will use the pilot phase to gather data and learn how players interact with its offering.

Dazn Bet CEO Mark Kemp said: “The initial launch of Dazn Bet is the start of an exciting journey across media and sports betting and further delivers on commitments we have made to revitalise sports viewing for fans.

“We are on a mission to create a richer entertainment product that over time is integrated into Dazn’s daily destination sports business, where possible. While this market entry will be a learning phase, our goal is to provide sports fans with a fantastic recreational sports betting product for Dazn’s global sports fans community. It is a journey and we begin it now.”

Dazn offers a live sports streaming service in more than 200 markets. As well as launching Dazn Bet, its offering includes NFTs, tickets and merchandise. Its current CEO is Shay Segev, who joined the company from the gaming giant Entain. The company has subsequently hired several former employees of Entain.