Crystal Cruises signs casino deal with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The cruise line will host the only Casino de Monte-Carlo gaming offerings at sea.

Monte Carlo.- The casino operator Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) has agreed a deal with A&K Travel Group’s Crystal Cruises to allow the US-based cruise line to exclusively host its gaming offerings at sea. The deal means that gaming will return to the Crystal Symphony Chairmen’s Cruise and Crystal Serenity as well as two future ships and any new Crystal vessels, excluding Expedition vessels.

The first Casino de Monte-Carlo cruise offering will be on the Crystal Symphony during the Chairmen’s Cruise leaving from Venice on November 14. That will be followed by Crystal Serenity in December. A 1,000-square-foot casino will feature slots, blackjack, roulette and other gaming other games where the Bridge Lounges are currently located on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

A&K Travel Group executive chairman Manfredi Lefebvre said: “We are delighted to welcome Casino de Monte-Carlo into the Crystal family as our newest collaborator. This affiliation symbolises our commitment to offering our guests the finest entertainment and gaming experiences available at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and continue to set new standards of excellence in the cruise industry.”

Monte-Carlo SBM chairman and CEO Stephane Valeri said: “We are excited to join forces with Crystal to deliver the unique Casino de Monte-Carlo experience at sea. With our combined expertise, we are confident that we will provide a gaming moment unlike any other in the cruise industry.”

A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis said: “We have listened attentively to the feedback from our loyal guests regarding their desire to have casinos back onboard and we are proud to announce that we will deliver on our promise.

“At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations. We are confident the reintroduction of casinos will further enhance the overall cruise experience, providing our guests with the entertainment options they crave while sailing with us.”

