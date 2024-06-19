Monte-Carlo Casino employee wins European Dealer Championship 2024

The European Casino Association’s annual event is now in its 17th year.

Monte Carlo.- A Monte-Carlo Casino employee has won the European Dealer Championship 2024. It’s the first time a dealer from the casino has won the contest.

Noémie Serra, who started at the casino in December 2018, was one of two dealers representing the principality against elite professionals from 21 countries in this year’s competition at Holland Casino Venlo in the Netherlands.

Run by the European Casino Association, the European Dealer Championship has been running for over 15 years. Some 37 croupiers competed in this year’s contest, which ran from June 3 to 6. Serra is said to have excelled in the flagship challenges in English roulette and blackjack, as well as timed chipping, stack pushing, mental arithmetic, card dealing and chip cutting where she also took first place.

Also representing Société des Bains de Mer was Jérémie Bernardi, who finished eighth.

Serra told local press: “I’m very proud and honoured to have been able to represent the Monte-Carlo Casino and showcase our expertise at a European level. It’s been an emotional couple of days, and we’ve had to deal with a lot of stress, but good training helped me to go into the competition with peace of mind. I’d like to thank our instructors as well as my team-mate Jérémie, because it’s a team effort above all. I’m very happy to finally take the cup home.”

Since its inaugural event in 2007, the European Dealer Championship has visited 15 countries and has seen more than 500 contestants compete in front of 3,000 plus spectators from across Europe and beyond.

Holland Casino Venlo is the Dutch state-controlled land-based casino chain’s newest venue, having opened in July 2022. It has been commended as Europe’s most sustainably designed and constructed casino based on cradle-to-cradle principles. The ECA said Holland Casino was sharing learnings and best practices from the design of the venue with ECA members.