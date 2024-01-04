ECA European Dealer Championship 2024 details announced

This year’s championship will be held at Holland Casino Venlo.

The Netherlands.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has announced details for the ECA European Dealer Championship 2024. The event will take place at Holland Casino Venlo in the Netherlands from June 3 to 6.

Making its return to the Netherlands after eight years, the event aims to gather the “crème de la crème of European casino dealers” for a showcase of technical skill, game control, hospitality and nerves of steel.

Since its inaugural event in 2007, the European Dealer Championship has visited 15 countries and has seen over 500 contestants compete in front of over 3,000 spectators from across Europe and beyond. The ECA said this year’s event “brings the battle to crown Europe’s ‘best-of-the-best’ dealing talent to one of the most innovative new casino locations in Europe”.

Holland Casino Venlo is the Dutch state-controlled land-based casino chain’s newest venue, having opened in July 2022. It has been commended as Europe’s most sustainably designed and constructed casino based on cradle-to-cradle principles. The ECA said Holland Casino was sharing learnings and best practices from the design of the venue with ECA members.

“The combination of the European Dealer Championship at Holland Casino Venlo not only promises an exciting competition but also showcases a commitment to sustainability and shared industry growth,” the ECA said.

Holland Casino reported that turnover reached €405.3m in the first half of last year. It reported that visits to its land-based casinos reached 2.5 million, up from 1.8 million in the same half of last year, when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in place.