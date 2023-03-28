Rush Street Interactive to end Connecticut Lottery Corporation partnership

The CLC will begin the process of finding a new operator through a request for proposals.

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) have announced that they will wind down their online and in-person sports betting partnership in Connecticut. RSI will continue to operate sports betting or the CLC until a replacement is selected through a request for proposals.

RSI and the CLC expect to transition the sports betting operations in the second half of 2023. PlaySugarHouse.com and the Connecticut retail sports betting location will continue to operate as normal until a replacement operator is found.

Gregory Smith, President of the CLC, said: “We thank RSI for working closely with CLC to establish the foundation for CLC’s sports betting operation, both online and in retail.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, added: “We thank the CLC for their partnership over the last two years. We are proud of what we have accomplished together in Connecticut and have enjoyed the relationships that we have built with the players. Consistent with our long-term strategic goals, after much deliberation and discussions with the CLC, we believe it is in the best interest of RSI and our stockholders to wind down this partnership.

“As is consistent with nearly everything we do at RSI, both RSI and the CLC remain committed to putting our players first. Through the transition, we plan to continue to support all player wagers and ensure a positive player experience and expect the changeover will have an immaterial impact on our guidance for 2023.”

