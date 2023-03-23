EveryMatrix receives Connecticut licence approval

EveryMatrix is a member of the World Lottery Association, European Lotteries Association, and iDEA Growth in the U.S.

EveryMatrix bolsters its presence in U.S. states that regulate sports betting and iGaming.

Press release.- B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix has been granted a licence in Connecticut bolstering its presence in U.S. states that regulate sports betting and iGaming as a leading supplier in both verticals.

After securing market entry in New Jersey, West Virginia, Michigan and Ontario, Canada, with the regulatory process underway in Pennsylvania, Connecticut will provide the business with further growth opportunities to supply licensed brands with best-in-class EveryMatrix content and platform services.

EveryMatrix already has secured relationships with leading operators in the US for in-house games content through its proprietary iGaming Integration Platform, CasinoEngine.

Online sports betting and casino have been regulated in the Constitution State since October 2021.

Erik Nyman, president Americas, EveryMatrix, said: “EveryMatrix has focused on U.S. states that have regulated both iGaming and sportsbook as we are leading supplier in both verticals. With our licence approval in Connecticut, we are one step closer to securing access to all the significant regulated states in the U.S. and we are thrilled to go live shortly.

“This is another significant milestone for the business and widens our reach to distribute our world-class content, platform and services to licensed operators in the U.S. market.”

As a leading B2B provider of turnkey platform, casino, and sportsbook EveryMatrix opened its first U.S. office in Miami, Florida in August 2020 and is a member of the iDevelopment and Economic Association (iDEA).

