Commerce Casino announces two new executive appointments

The California venue has named Nedy Warren as vice president and chief operating officer and Lonnie Coleman as secretary and chief administrative officer.

US.- California’s Commerce Casino and Hotel has announced that it has promoted two members of its executive team to support new CEO Jeff Harris. Nedy Warren, who has served as general counsel for five years will now serve as vice president and chief operating officer. Chief financial officer Lonnie Coleman has been named secretary and chief administrative officer.

Before entering the gaming industry, Warren worked with a range of companies and in litigating labour matters. Coleman previously served at Cahuilla Casino and created the Title 31 programme at Casino San Pablo Lytton in Northern California.

Harris said: “Nedy Warren has considerable experience in various sectors and over 25 years of experience in general business advisement and litigation. From the moment Nedy joined our team, she has been a crucial part of the casino and a critical part of our success. Her long history with the Commerce Casino, her knowledge of all aspects of our business, and her proven leadership will help for years to come.”

“Lonnie Coleman has years of operational expertise and financial acumen in the hospitality and casino gaming industry. His leadership and expertise will contribute to The Commerce Casino’s continued growth and success.”

Harris was named CEO and president of Californian Commerce Casino & Hotel in June. He succeeded Haig Papaian, who retired last year. He has worked at Commerce for 30 years, starting as a chip runner.

