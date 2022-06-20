Commerce Casino names Jeff Harris CEO and president

California’s Commerce Casino & Hotel has named industry veteran Jeff Harris its new Chief Executive Officer and president.

US.- Jeff Harris, a veteran casino and hospitality executive, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president of Californian Commerce Casino & Hotel. Harris will bring the company more than three decades of casino gaming and operations experience, he will be succeeding Haig Papaian, who retired last year.

The appointee is a native of Los Angeles, where the casino is located, and worked at Commerce for 30 years, starting as a chip runner. Regarding his new role, Harris commented that it’s an honour to be joining this “incredibly talented team” as CEO and president”. Established in 1983, the Commerce Casino is a cardroom with over 240 tables on site.

Harrs added: “The Commerce Casino is a world-class destination and is recognised as a place that always has a seat at the table for players of all levels, with the widest variety of table and casino card games around.

“I’ve seen first-hand the positive economic impact the casino has had on the City of Commerce.”

Before joining the Commerce Casino, he attended college and played football at North Carolina State. Jeff joined the Army, while in the military, Jeff was an intelligence analyst and worked as a Soviet Specialist.

“We are excited to have Jeff take this important leadership role,” said Michael Tumanjan, chairman of the Board of the Commerce Casino. “Jeff’s multifaceted operations background and employee engagement success are ideally suited for our operations. Over the years, he has not only excelled in every major casino position, but he has also been innovative in the California gaming industry.

Jeff has a strong familiarity with the gaming industry and the issues it faces. The Board is confident that Jeff and the outstanding staff he inherits will successfully build upon the casino’s tremendous accomplishments.”