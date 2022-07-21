Table Mountain Casino Resort opens in California

The new hotel resort and casino in Friant is adjacent to the existing Table Mountain Casino.

US.- After almost three years of construction, Table Mountain in Friant has opened to the public. The hotel will be privately booked until the end of August, but reservations for September will open soon. The resort is located adjacent to the existing Table Mountain Casino.

The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council, Table Mountain Casino board of directors, casino executive team and team members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, and the venue opened its doors yesterday (July 21).

During the ceremony, tribal chairperson Brenda D. Lavell paid tribute to the past, honouring those who made the first facility possible. she said: “We went from a butler building to more than 110,000 square feet of gaming. Cutting that ribbon is opening many more doors of opportunity for us as a tribe.”

She added: “The hard journey that we went through has come to pass. The dreams have been made possible and were setting the foundation for our future.”

The new building covers 600,000 square feet, massively expanding on the 72,000 square foot casino-only venue. It was set to have a 110,000 square foot casino floor with more than 600 gaming machines, expanded restaurant space, a 1,500-seat special event centre, a gift shop, and a childcare facility.

The new complex features a glass-fronted hotel tower with 14 levels and 150 guest rooms. There is also expanded parking, with 1,000 more spaces in addition to the casino’s existing five-storey garage.

The casino has hosted nine job fairs since early May. Dozens of open positions are listed on the Table Mountain website, ranging from cashiers and food service jobs to facilities maintenance and security. In 2018, officials estimated that the new facilities would create a thousand jobs, increasing employment at Table Mountain to almost 1,454 positions.