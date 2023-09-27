Churchill Downs opens Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Virginia

The new venue features 150 Historical Racing Machines and simulcast horse racing.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced the opening of a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Emporia, Virginia. The venue, which features 150 Historical Racing Machines, simulcast horse racing, a restaurant and a bar, will create more than 100 full and part-time jobs and generate approximately $1m in annual tax revenue for the city.

At the opening event, CDI made a $25,000 donation to five local charities: the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greenville, Community Youth Center, Emporia Greenville Recreation Association, Communities in Schools of Virginia and H.E.A.R Me Out.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “This marks our seventh Rosie’s gaming property and adds to our tremendous success in Virginia, taking us to the Southern border of the state for the first time. The Emporia location builds on CDI’s commitment to providing top-quality jobs and generating significant tax revenues across the Commonwealth while delivering quality entertainment.”

Churchill Downs has recently opened sports betting at six venues in Kentucky.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $263.6m in July

Virginia’s sports betting handle was $263.6m in July, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 10.4 per cent compared to July 2022 but down compared to June 2023 ($325.4m).

Mobile operators took 99 per cent of all bets while retail sportsbooks saw a handle of $2.6m. Bettors won $240m. Adjusted gross revenues for the state’s licensed operators was $28.2m, which represents a $1.8m increase over last month. The state took in $4.1m in taxes.