Virginia sports betting handle reaches $263.6m in July

Bets were up by 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Virginia’s sports betting handle was $263.6m in July, according to the Virginia Lottery. That’s a rise of 10.4 per cent compared to July 2022 but down compared to June 2023 ($325.4m).

Mobile operators took 99 per cent of all bets while retail sportsbooks saw a handle of $2.6m. Bettors won $240m. Adjusted gross revenues for the state’s licensed operators was $28.2m, which represents a $1.8m increase over last month. The state took in $4.1m in taxes.

The state directs 97.5 per cent to the state’s General Fund and 2.5 per cent to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Gaming revenue in Virginia totalled $57.3m in July, up 10 per cent compared to June’s $52.1m. Slots generated $41.2m and table games $16m. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia paid a combined $10.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.