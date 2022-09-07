Churchill Downs completes acquisition of Chasers Poker Room in NH

Churchill Downs has completed its previously announced purchase of Chasers Poker Room in Salem, New Hampshire.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated has completed its previously-announced purchase of Chasers Poker Room in Salem, New Hampshire following approval from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission. Chasers is located approximately 30 minutes from downtown Boston and is the leading New Hampshire charitable gaming operator, offering poker and a variety of table games.

CDI plans to construct an expanded charitable gaming facility, with up to 800 gaming positions including historical racing machines and table games. CDI expects the total investment, inclusive of the purchase price, to be approximately $150m.

Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of CDI, in the company’s press release: “We are excited to build upon the success of Chasers with CDI’s proven excellence in historical horse racing operations and a state-of-the-art new facility.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to meaningfully support nonprofits in New Hampshire as the leading gaming operator in charitable contributions.”

New Hampshire will be the fourth state in which CDI will operate historical horse racing. CDI currently operates HRMs in Kentucky and in Louisiana. CDI will also operate HRMs in Virginia upon closing of its pending acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.

Iowa Gaming Commission approves Churchill Downs acquisition of Hard Rock Sioux City

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has unanimously approved Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (CDI) $2.75bn acquisition of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s (P2E) 45,000-square-foot venue features 639 slot machines, 20 gaming tables and a 54-room hotel. The casino also offers a sportsbook, live entertainment venues and restaurants.

Churchill Downs announced the deal in February. It plans to maintain P2E’s deal with Missouri River Historic Development (MRDH), the local nonprofit that holds the casino’s state gaming licence and receives 4.25 per cent of the revenues. The organisation distributes to charities, civic groups and local government in Woodbury and the area.