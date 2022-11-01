Casumo launches online casino games in Ontario

The operator has launched its slots and live casino games in the Canadian province.

Canada.- The Malta-based online casino and sports betting operator Casumo has launched its themed slots and live casino games such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette in Ontario. The company received approval for a licence through its parent company Pret Play. The licence is effective through June 2023.

Garry McGibbon, VP of commercial for Casumo, said: “We’re thrilled to be one of the first operators licensed in the Ontario market, it’s a testament to the agility of our people and our tech. We’re excited to get going with our plans to bring Casumo magic to the fingertips of players all across Ontario.”

Earlier in October, Pinnacle Sports launched sports and esports betting in the regulated Ontario market following its approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). It plans to add online casino games in the near future.

The Pinnacle.ca site allows consumers to wager on major North American sports events, including the National Football League (NFL) and the Canadian Football League. Meanwhile, the operators’ B2B arm Pinnacle Solution has been approved for gaming supplier registration, allowing Pinnacle to service Ontario sportsbooks with its trading and risk management services.

In July, Casumo received a reprimand from the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA) for breaching the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act through failings in its risk assessments. The regulator found that until March 11, Casumo did not have adequate identification and risk assessment of customer types.

Great Canadian installs sports betting terminals in Ontario

SuzoHapp has announced the launch of new sports betting terminals in Ontario with Great Canadian Entertainment. The machines will be available in 10 Great Canadian locations and offer the first in-person sports betting products in the Canadian province.

The terminals will be available at Casino Woodbine, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, Elements Casino Brantford, Pickering Casino Resort, Elements Casino Flamboro, Shorelines Casino Belleville, Elements Casino Grand River, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Elements Casino Mohawk and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.