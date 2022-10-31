Great Canadian installs sports betting terminals in Ontario

The deal to bring in-person sports betting to Great Canadian casinos was facilitated by OLG.

Canada.- SuzoHapp has announced the launch of new sports betting terminals in Ontario with Great Canadian Entertainment. The machines will be available in 10 Great Canadian locations offer the first in-person sports betting products in the Canadian province.

The terminals will be available at Casino Woodbine, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, Elements Casino Brantford, Pickering Casino Resort, Elements Casino Flamboro, Shorelines Casino Belleville, Elements Casino Grand River, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Elements Casino Mohawk and Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.

Sim Bielak, president of SuzoHapp and Ontario native, said: “We are excited about our progress in the Canadian market and that of our partners Great Canadian Entertainment which will pave the way towards additional opportunities for SuzoHapp in the future as a valued hardware partner for our customers.”

Tony Rodio, Great Canadian Entertainment CEO, added: “The addition of SuzoHapp sports betting terminals at 10 of our Ontario destinations is another effort in our commitment to investing in our facilities and further enhancing the integrated gaming and guest experience we provide.

“We’d like to thank SuzoHapp for their partnership in launching sports betting at our Ontario locations as well as the continued support from the OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation), AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario), and Ontario’s provincial government.”

The deal to bring in-person sports betting to Great Canadian casinos was facilitated by OLG. Duncan Hannay, president and CEO of OLG, commented: “We are proud to have worked closely with the gaming industry and our partners in the Ontario government on this next phase of growth in Ontario’s gaming market.

“Sportsbooks in casinos will offer a diverse and integrated entertainment experience for players, give our service providers a stake in the sports gaming market, and bring more jobs and economic benefits to host communities.”

Meanwhile, Kambi Group has signed a multi-year partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment to provide its leading on-property sportsbook to Great Canadian casinos in Ontario. The agreement will see Great Canadian launch a Kambi-powered sportsbook across its portfolio. Great Canadian operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality destinations across Canada.