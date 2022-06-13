PokerStars and Casumo approved for Ontario licences

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has issued licences to PokerStars’ via parent company TSG Interactive Canada and to online casino and sports betting operator Casumo.

The licence allows Flutter’s PokerStars to operate via on.pokerstars.ca in the Ontario market, which opened on April 4. Before the services can go live, PokerStars must complete an operating agreement with the iGaming Ontario (iGO).

The iGO, a subsidiary of Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has responsibility for regulating the province’s new market, as well as issuing licences to operators and suppliers. It has also approved a licence for Malta-based online casino and sports betting operator Casumo, through its parent company Pret Play. The licence is effective through June 2023.

It recently approved Hacksaw Gaming to offer a selection of its portfolio in the Canadian province. Hacksaw Gaming’s first titles to go live in Ontario include Chaos Crew, Joker Bombs, Wanted: Dead or a Wild, and some from their latest Dare2Win vertical with titles, Mines and Boxes.

Supplier 1X2 Network has also gained approval to launch its full suite of games in the Canadian province.

PokerStars and FanDuel partner with Maple Leaf Sports

In April, PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook partnered with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns Toronto’s National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams.

FanDuel Sportsbook has been designated as an official sports betting partner and PokerStars as an official gaming partner. FanDuel Sportsbook, PokerStars Casino, and PokerStars will use MLSE team marks in advertising and marketing, mainly throughout Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games.

