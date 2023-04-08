California’s Augustine Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

QCI Host is being deployed at the Coachella venue.

US.- Augustine Casino, in Coachella, California, has selected Quick Custom Intelligence’s QCI Host for its gaming floor. The platform is being deployed at the property, and the player development team will begin training soon.

Augustine Casino, from the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, opened in July 2002 and features 750 slot machines. The QCI platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with real-time operational tools.

Lindsay Grant, chief marketing officer of Augustine Casino, said: “Augustine is known for amazing service and value and our connection with our guests. QCI allows us to deepen that connection and provide individualized service by equipping our hosts with invaluable real-time data.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “Augustine Casino’s decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customer’s needs. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use.”

In March, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced the deployment of Quick Custom Intelligence’s Enterprise Platform at casino properties. The launch is currently underway at US, Canada, and Punta Cana casinos.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, has also contracted Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) platform for its gaming floor.

Everi installs new Dynasty Vue cabinet at Yaamava’ Casino

Everi Holdings has announced the first installation of the company’s new Dynasty Vue cabinet at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, California. The first deployment of Dynasty Vue showcases the Combo Cash Series, with two distinct base themes, Rockin’ Reels and Secret Treasures.

The new cabinet provides sightlines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet but features a custom display with game mechanics players like those of a portrait cabinet. Everi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today (April 4), with Yaamava’ and Everi leadership, along with The Money Man, Everi’s brand ambassador.